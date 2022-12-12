IMA Wealth Inc. Makes New $735,000 Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $358,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 357,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,261,000 after purchasing an additional 65,798 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $1,364,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $422,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,053 shares of company stock worth $9,053,201. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $257.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $270.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.09.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.