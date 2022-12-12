Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 26,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 314,113 shares.The stock last traded at $35.91 and had previously closed at $35.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on IMGO. Cowen downgraded Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush lowered Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim set a $36.00 price target on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.
Imago BioSciences Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imago BioSciences
About Imago BioSciences
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
Further Reading
