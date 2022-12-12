Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 26,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 314,113 shares.The stock last traded at $35.91 and had previously closed at $35.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on IMGO. Cowen downgraded Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush lowered Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim set a $36.00 price target on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Imago BioSciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imago BioSciences

About Imago BioSciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Imago BioSciences by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Imago BioSciences by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

