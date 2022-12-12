Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Innodata Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Innodata has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $9.00.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Innodata
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innodata (INOD)
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.