Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Innodata Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Innodata has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Innodata

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INOD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Innodata by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Innodata by 48.1% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Innodata by 14.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Innodata by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innodata by 4.9% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

