Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Acquires 2,666 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $54,253.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,200,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,137,928.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 8,048 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $159,511.36.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 4,626 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $93,167.64.

On Monday, November 28th, Jeffrey Gould bought 3,818 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $77,123.60.

On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Gould bought 1,900 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.29 per share, with a total value of $38,551.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Jeffrey Gould bought 15,163 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $289,461.67.

On Monday, October 10th, Jeffrey Gould bought 12,880 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $245,235.20.

On Thursday, September 29th, Jeffrey Gould bought 11,347 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $227,280.41.

On Monday, September 26th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 9,168 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $189,044.16.

On Friday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Gould bought 11,137 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $237,886.32.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Gould bought 7,644 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $165,186.84.

BRT Apartments Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of BRT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,090. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $390.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRT. StockNews.com began coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Featured Articles

