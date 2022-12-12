Insider Buying: TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Major Shareholder Purchases 14,825 Shares of Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 14,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $90,284.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,757,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,701,293.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rubric Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 20,113 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $113,839.58.

On Friday, October 28th, Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 7,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 7,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Up 4.2 %

TXMD stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.69. 819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,846. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ:TXMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth about $1,309,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,301 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,514,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 44,528 shares during the last quarter.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

