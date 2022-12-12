Insider Buying: United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Director Buys 251,281 Shares of Stock

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) Director Gary C. Evans purchased 251,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $100,512.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 291,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of UAMY traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,054. United States Antimony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.25 and a quick ratio of 17.60.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
