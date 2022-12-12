Insider Buying: United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Director Buys 251,281 Shares of Stock

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) Director Gary C. Evans purchased 251,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $100,512.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 291,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United States Antimony Price Performance

Shares of UAMY traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,054. United States Antimony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.25 and a quick ratio of 17.60.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

About United States Antimony

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAMY. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.