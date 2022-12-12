Insider Selling: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) SVP Sells 8,642 Shares of Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $159,185.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,365.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.32. 1,564,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,993. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.79 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

