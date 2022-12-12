Insider Selling: Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) General Counsel Sells 9,027 Shares of Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) General Counsel David C. Kuo sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $19,498.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 116,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AAOI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 93,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,927. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 74,589 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Applied Optoelectronics

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAOI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

(Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.