Insider Selling: BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) CAO Sells 6,305 Shares of Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BorgWarner Trading Up 2.1 %

BWA traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.34. 1,532,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

