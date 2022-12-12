Insider Selling: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells 24,905 Shares of Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 24,905 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$1,344,952.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,645,102.53.

Gary Duncan Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Gary Duncan Brown sold 23,525 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$1,207,905.24.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$53.32. The company had a trading volume of 413,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,334. The company has a market cap of C$24.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$47.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 18.18. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$39.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$285.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.83.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

