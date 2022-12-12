Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a growth of 636.3% from the November 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Integrated Ventures Price Performance
Shares of INTV stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 519,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,830. Integrated Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.
About Integrated Ventures
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integrated Ventures (INTV)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.