Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 664.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.67. 4,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,651. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $138.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,477 shares of company stock worth $11,889,614 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

