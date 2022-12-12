Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Update

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the November 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLW. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PLW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,232. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

