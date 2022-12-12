Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Down 96.9% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the November 15th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $557,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 41,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSMT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.04. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,121. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $26.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

