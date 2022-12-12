Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Down 85.9% in November

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the November 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,791. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

