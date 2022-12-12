Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, an increase of 2,906.3% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Global Water ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $990,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,542,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.74. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,203. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.