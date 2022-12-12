Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, a growth of 2,906.3% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.
Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:PIO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.74. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,203. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93.
Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.