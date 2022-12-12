Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, a growth of 2,906.3% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PIO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.74. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,203. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIO. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 31,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.