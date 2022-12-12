Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 151,810 shares.The stock last traded at $12.43 and had previously closed at $12.39.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
