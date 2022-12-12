Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 151,810 shares.The stock last traded at $12.43 and had previously closed at $12.39.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 595,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 69,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.