Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Okta (OKTA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) in the last few weeks:

12/2/2022 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim to $70.00.

12/1/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $69.00.

12/1/2022 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $60.00.

12/1/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $80.00.

12/1/2022 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $80.00.

11/23/2022 – Okta was given a new $76.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

11/22/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $45.00.

11/14/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $145.00 to $105.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/13/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $65.00.

11/11/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $100.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $60.00.

11/9/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/4/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Okta is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $117.00 to $80.00.

10/24/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Okta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Okta Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of OKTA traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.32. The company had a trading volume of 18,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,521. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.18. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $234.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,335,803. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Okta by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

