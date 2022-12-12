Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE: BMO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/2/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$147.00 to C$142.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$153.00 to C$147.00.

12/2/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$147.00 to C$145.00.

12/2/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$148.00 to C$151.00.

12/2/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$158.00 to C$160.00.

11/22/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$159.00 to C$156.00.

11/22/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$150.00 to C$152.00.

11/22/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$152.00.

11/18/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$159.00 to C$158.00.

11/18/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$151.00 to C$147.00.

11/14/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$151.00 to C$153.00.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 1.4 %

BMO stock traded down C$1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting C$124.38. 640,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,909. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$113.73 and a one year high of C$154.47. The stock has a market cap of C$84.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$126.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$127.18.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

