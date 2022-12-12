Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 12,193 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 551% compared to the average daily volume of 1,872 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ URBN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.43. 63,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,398. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

