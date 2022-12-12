iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,407 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $112,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

