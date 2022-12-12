iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Boosted by First Command Bank

First Command Bank boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,783,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,135 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 19.3% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $132,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 72,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.92. 6,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,015. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.00.

