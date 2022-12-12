iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,080 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $16,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,950 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $50.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $49.00. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

