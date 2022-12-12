iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darrow Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 124,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 897,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 449,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,879,000 after purchasing an additional 167,413 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 142.8% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,780 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.50. 328,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,322,613. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40.

