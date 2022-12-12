iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by First Command Bank

First Command Bank raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,183 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 4.2% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Command Bank owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust worth $28,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $997,128,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $218,765,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $139,724,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,222,000 after buying an additional 2,480,076 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $73,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.91. 11,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,840,958. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

