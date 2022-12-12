iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a growth of 227.8% from the November 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 393,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 580.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 140,926 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 535.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 68,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,273.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 42,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EWZS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.47. 2,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

