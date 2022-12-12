iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 374,391 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 271% compared to the average daily volume of 100,854 call options.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.11. 17,621,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,119,338. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $80.04.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after buying an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after buying an additional 4,872,621 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after buying an additional 3,952,102 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.