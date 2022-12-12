iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,116,000 after buying an additional 917,207 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,615,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,573,000 after buying an additional 116,656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 77.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,050,000 after buying an additional 233,391 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 516,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,534,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,110,000.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $116.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.63.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

