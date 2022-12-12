Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Short Interest Update

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Itafos Price Performance

Itafos stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. Itafos has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

