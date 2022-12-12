ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Update

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 1,578.9% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ITVPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 160 ($1.95) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ITV from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 54 ($0.66) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on ITV from GBX 126 ($1.54) to GBX 121 ($1.48) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS ITVPY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,213. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. ITV has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $17.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

