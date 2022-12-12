Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Jabil were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 198.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $76,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,365 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,455,375 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,323. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $73.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.48.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

