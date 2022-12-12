JBF Capital Inc. Buys New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,289 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,028,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $54.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.12. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

