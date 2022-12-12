JBF Capital Inc. Increases Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 82,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 258,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBVA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.05) to €7.00 ($7.37) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.47) to €5.50 ($5.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.53) to €6.50 ($6.84) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.05) to €6.90 ($7.26) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

