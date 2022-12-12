JBF Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Valaris accounts for about 2.2% of JBF Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. JBF Capital Inc. owned 0.27% of Valaris worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth $52,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 34.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAL opened at $58.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.94.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $437.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

