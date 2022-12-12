JBF Capital Inc. Invests $331,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GHE LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

DFS opened at $103.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $130.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.31.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.