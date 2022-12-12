JBF Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 282,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy comprises 1.3% of JBF Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

NYSE CVE opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

