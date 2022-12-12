JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.68

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 99989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on JBS in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.3561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 7.27%. JBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

