JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells $1,700,160.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) Director Yossi Sela sold 73,920 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,490,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,287,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yossi Sela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,978.93.

JFrog Trading Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ FROG traded up $1.70 on Monday, hitting $24.14. 865,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,946. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,612,000 after buying an additional 1,304,898 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,060,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after buying an additional 952,023 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 899,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in JFrog by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,403,000 after purchasing an additional 828,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Further Reading

