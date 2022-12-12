JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Short Interest Up 17,600.0% in November

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 17,600.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 947,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JNS Price Performance

JNSH stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 100,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,225. JNS has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

JNS Company Profile

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

