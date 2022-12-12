John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Down 63.3% in November

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the November 15th total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,922. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 52.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 10.6% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

