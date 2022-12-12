John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Down 63.3% in November

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the November 15th total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,922. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $17.45.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Featured Stories
