Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.9% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.96. The stock had a trading volume of 25,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,407. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,969 shares of company stock worth $49,657,009. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

