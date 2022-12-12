JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas cut Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €6.00 ($6.32) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Stock Performance

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24.

About Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than one million of sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 12bn.

