JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 4,500” Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($54.87) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($50.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,550 ($55.48) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays set a GBX 5,430 ($66.21) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($48.16) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.87) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,166 ($50.80).

Diageo Trading Down 0.9 %

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,743 ($45.64) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The firm has a market cap of £85.10 billion and a PE ratio of 2,673.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,689.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,706.89. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,110 ($50.12).

Insider Buying and Selling

About Diageo

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,629 ($44.25) per share, with a total value of £8,274.12 ($10,089.16).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

