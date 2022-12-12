JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Target Price to $55.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CYTK. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.58.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Cytokinetics stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,017,134.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $85,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,017,134.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,223 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after buying an additional 118,403 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,453,000 after buying an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

