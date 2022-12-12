JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Grainger (OTC:GRGTF) Target Price to GBX 290

Grainger (OTC:GRGTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.78) to GBX 290 ($3.54) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Grainger from GBX 272 ($3.32) to GBX 250 ($3.05) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTC:GRGTF opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. Grainger has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $4.79.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

