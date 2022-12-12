Kava 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24.18 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00005121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $302.52 million and approximately $24.18 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00075080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00055681 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00024366 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 346,750,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 346,745,775 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

