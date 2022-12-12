Kava Price Reaches $0.86 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 12th. Kava has a total market cap of $297.26 million and $21.91 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00005050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00075175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00056180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001264 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00024274 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 346,521,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 346,554,529 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.