Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.18

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 19283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Up 1.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter engines and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.
