Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €690.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €690.00 ($726.32) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($725.26) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($642.11) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($547.37) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($726.32) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €572.00 ($602.11) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Kering Price Performance

KER opened at €523.50 ($551.05) on Thursday. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($243.53) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($439.37). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €500.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €508.95.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

